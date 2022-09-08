journal-news logo
JOHNSON, Susan

Obituaries
JOHNSON (Wetzel),

Susan Marie

61 years old, passed away on August 24, 2022. There to welcome her in Heaven are her parents, Nancy and Robert Wetzel. Susan was a creative thinker and was a good storyteller. She lived in Dayton, Ohio. She was a sister, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend. She was survived by her three children Rebecca Hummer (John), Rodney Shouse, and Richard Shouse (Paula), her brother Steve, her three sisters Sara, Sherri, and Stephanie, as well as her nine grandchildren. A special thanks to her friends Judith, Chaplain Todd, and Felisha. Susan was loved and will be missed by many.

