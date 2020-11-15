JOHNSON,



Ruth and Gene



Ruth E. (Gopperton) Johnson was born January 6, 1930, to Bertha and Victor Gopperton. She died November 8, 2020.



Raymond E. "Gene" Johnson was born January 26, 1928, to Ratio and Grace Johnson. He died on November 6, 2020.



They both passed away peacefully with their family by their side.



Ruth was a 1947 graduate of Springfield High School. She retired in 1991 from SCS as an administrative secretary working at Keifer and Hayward.



Gene was a 1945 graduate of Springfield High School. He attended THE Ohio State University and left to work at International Harvester for a short time. He moved on to WPAFB and was a flight test engineer and retired from there in 1983.



They were married in Springfield on June 29, 1950. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past summer.



They were preceded in death by their parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Rol Trimmer, her brother Paul Gopperton and Gene's sisters Barbara Johnson and Ginger Rinker.



They are survived by their four children Cindy Howe (David Paris), Doug (Susan) Johnson, Susan Hawk (Steve Baber), and Chris (Lori) Johnson. Their 6 grandchildren Joshua (Molly) Hawk, Andrew Hawk, Megan Hawk (Steve Jordan), Chelsea Johnson, Courtney Johnson, and Connor Johnson and their 3 great-grandchildren Barrett Raymond, Logan Marshall, and Piper Sue.



They are also survived by her brothers Kenneth (Pat) Gopperton, David (Louise) Gopperton, and brother-in-law Donald Rinker as well as many nieces and nephews.



Per their request, there will be no service. Special thanks to Wooded Glen, Ohio's Hospice, Cathy Trimmer, Hali Smith, and Dustin (Kayla) Wooten for all the love and support you have given our family during this difficult time.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


