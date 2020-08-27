X

JOHNSON, ROSE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Rose E. "Betty" Rose E. (Betty) Johnson, 89, died August 22, 2020, born November 22, 1930, in Middletown, Ohio, to Albert and Grace Hartman. Visitation will be Monday, August 31st from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at Nimsgern Funeral Home in Woodruff, WI, with Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Online condolences and full obituary at nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services of Woodruff, is handling the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.