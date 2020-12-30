JOHNSON, Ronald F.



Ronald F. Johnson, 78 of Gansevoort, NY, passed away on



December 25, 2020.



Ron had a long and multifaceted career in the retail and wholesale meat industry, beginning as an apprentice butcher at Liberal Supermarkets in Hamilton, Ohio, and ending as a butcher in the Butcher Shop at Hannaford Supermarkets in South Glens Falls.



Ron was an extraordinary man whose sense of integrity, strength and sense of humor was apparent to all who met him. He had strong faith and led by example. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing and loved watching his birds and working in his garden.



Ron is predeceased by his spouse Faith Johnson, his father John Johnson and mother Edith Johnson.



He is survived by his sister Sally Hamilton of West Chester, Ohio, daughter Shannon (Don) Ingraham of Hannacroix, NY, son Brian (Christina) Johnson of Lakeland, NY and 2 grandchildren, Garrett Ingraham and Levi Johnson. He is also survived by his girlfriend and as he called her his Lady Friend, Nancy Rosati and her loving and caring family. They shared the last few years of his life, bringing joy, love and many memorable times.



In lieu of flowers memorial donation should be made to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at William J. Burke & Sons



Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs



518-584-5373.



A graveside service will be celebrated at Greenridge Cemetery (Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs) on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 10 am.



Online remembrances may be made at



www.burkefuneralhome.com