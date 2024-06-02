JOHNSON, Roger E.



JOHNSON, Roger Edwin, 88 of Urbana, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2024 in Forest Glen Health Campus. Roger was born in Woodstock, Ohio on December 4, 1935 the son of the late Donald and Ada (Raber) Johnson. Roger married the love of his life, Mary Lu Littlejohn on January 22, 1954. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 10, 1953 where he served honorably as a boiler operator on the USS Richard E. Krause during the Korean War. After serving his country, Roger returned to Ohio where he ultimately worked as a stationary steam engineer at International Harvester for 29 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge F&AM, loved woodworking, boating, camping, flying airplanes and especially spending time with his family whenever he could. Roger will sadly be missed by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lu and the rest of his loving family. In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughters, Terri (Michael) Bruckner, Powell, OH and Tammy (Brian) Fisher, New Paris, OH; grandchildren, David Bruckner, Jennifer (Talon) Stigers and Jason (Lindsay) Fisher; and great grandchildren, Noah Bruckner, Logan Wolford, Davis Fisher and Kendall Fisher. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



