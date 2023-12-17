Johnson, Robert Martin "Bob"
Robert "Bob" Martin Johnson, born August 6, 1943, in Springfield, OH, to the late Galen and Nellie Johnson. He died unexpectedly December 12, 2023, at home in Springfield. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com
