JOHNSON, Richard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOHNSON,

Richard Darrell

81, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, in his residence. Richard was born on August 20, 1941, in Springfield to Richard D. and Mary M. (Flora) Johnson. He retired from Navistar, loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. Survivors include his wife, Margaret (Hayes) Johnson; three children, Lynn (Doug) Payton, Rich (Amy) Johnson and Terry (Crystal) Johnson; two stepchildren, Melissa (Eric) Pegram and Paul (Melissa) Fraley; 13 grandchildren, Brandon (Kristen), Brianna (Caleb), Brady, Macie (Frank), Trey, Delaney, Savannah, Lari (Doug), Breanna (Ben), Ronald, Kaylee, Madlyn and Kera; seven great-grandchildren; five siblings, Roberta Mulkey, Charles Johnson, Jim (Carol) Johnson, Tanya (Kent) Miesse and Ron Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm - 6:00pm on Friday at the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will take place at 10:00am on Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

