JOHNSON, Richard M.



99 years old, passed away on the evening of January 23, 2022. Richard M. Johnson was born on July 14, 1922, in Carlisle, KY, to George and Betty (Simpson) Johnson. Richard was a United States Army veteran who served his country during WWII.



He was a beloved bible study teacher and an avid bowler.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty (Simpson) Johnson, and his siblings, Compton Simpson, Viola Johnson, Sue Johnson, Harry Johnson, George Johnson,



Virginia Johnson, Mary Johnson, Alma Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson.



Richard's memory will continue to live on in his children Sherilyn (Johnson) Smith, Doreen (Leslie) Lawson, Brent



Lawson, Regina (Johnson) Gooch, Gerald Gooch, Guy Johnson and grandchildren Michael Smith, Heather Smith, Kevin



Stevenson, Monique Scott, William Gooch, Danielle Gooch and Jade Johnson.



Funeral services will be held at Donald Jordan Memorial, 8352 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45237 at 10 am with visitation one hour prior.



The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers, a Richard Johnson memorial donation be sent to St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital.

