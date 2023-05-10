Johnson, Nancy W.



Nancy W. Johnson age 84 passed away peacefully in her home on Monday May 8, 2023. She was born on March 20, 1939 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Arthur and Lucille (nee Gorsuch) Wulzen. Nancy was a lifelong member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. She was an integral member of La Leche League in Cincinnati that she was very proud of. Nancy was an amazing cook and loved to knit. She was an avid reader and was always learning new things. She is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years, Jim Johnson; three daughters Kathy (Kevin) Rupp, Karen (Robert) Neidich, and Lynda (Eric) Hynes-Johnson; five grandchildren James Rupp, Steven (Liz) Neidich, Jenny (Matthew) Fenton, Emma Hynes, and Lucas Hynes; two great grandchildren Joseph Fenton and Daniel Fenton. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Friday May 12, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Barbara Dafler officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's name to Park Avenue United Methodist Church 801 Park Ave Hamilton OH 45013. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and thanks to the staff at Queen City Elder Care for the compassionate and attentive care they gave Nancy.

