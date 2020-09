JOHNSON, Martha Age 79, of Dayton passed at home on August 27, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Sam and Willie E. Johnson, brothers: Lee, Roosevelt; sister, Mary. A video conferencing memorial service will be held September 26, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. by Salem Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Zoom Meeting ID: 84246746538. Passcode: 744607. Inurnment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com