JOHNSON, Marta T.



(Affectionately known as "Porky"), age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 29, 2021. Walk through visitation 2-6 pm Thursday, November 4 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Service



1 pm Friday, November 5, at First Baptist Church of Ridgewood Heights, 116



Hanover Ave. (Mask Required). Visitation 12-1 pm.

