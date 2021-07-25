journal-news logo
JOHNSON, Mariah

JOHNSON, Mariah D.

Age 30, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Monday,

July 26, 2021, at Inspiration Church, 2900 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45405, with Pastor Corey Cunningham officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour

prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

