JOHNSON, Margie

1 hour ago

JOHNSON,

Margie Maxine

Age 100. Sunrise June 1, 1922 and Sunset October 22, 2022. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Church of Jesus Family Worship Center, 623 S Center St. Springfield, Ohio. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The JOHNSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com.

Funeral Home Information

Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Chapel of Peace - East Chapel - Columbus

5456 E. Livingston Ave

Columbus, OH

43232

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com

