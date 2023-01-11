JOHNSON, Lois Ursley



Age 99 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Woodlands of Hamilton. She was born on June 5, 1923, in Champaign, IL, the daughter of the late Taylor and Evelyn (O'Neil) Estridge. On July 17, 1943, in El Paso, TX, Lois married her husband of over 27 years, Baughman B. Johnson, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 1971. She and her husband owned Millville White Villa Market until his passing. She retired from Ohio Casualty after many years, and had been a member of Eastern Star and the American Business Women's Association. Lois is survived by her son, Douglas (Paulette) Johnson; granddaughters, Jill (Drew) Hamilton and Jacquelyn (Dave) Bell; and grandsons, Ethan McCarty, Wyatt Bell, Jonathan Hamilton, and Matthew Hamilton. A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 1pm until 2pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 2pm on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

