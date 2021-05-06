JOHNSON,



Lawrence Davis "Larry"



Age 77, of Kettering, formerly of Centerville, passed away



Friday, April 23, 2021. Larry was born May 31, 1943, to



William and Roberta (Weimer) Johnson. A graduate of Fairmont High School in 1961, he attended first Ohio University and then Ohio State, majoring in theater. After



college, he traveled to New York City, worked in the food and beverage business and auditioned for various theaters. He made his way to California and while living in Sausalito, worked for the mayor, Sally



Sanford who owned the Valhalla Inn on the Boardwalk. After spending several years in California, Larry traveled extensively to the Canary and Virgin Islands, England, and other locations, continuing to work in the entertainment and restaurant



industry. Eventually, his travel brought him to Hawaii, where he managed Hula's Bar & Lei Stand in Waikiki, and years later, became part owner of LeHua's Bay City Bar and Grill on the Big Island. Larry loved the culture of Hawaii and the



wonderful people who became his family. He spent more than 30 years on the island. When he wasn't managing LeHua's, he would often volunteer his time with Hilo's Historical Society. Larry returned home to the Dayton area in 2004 to take care of his parents. He was employed at The Dayton Racquet Club, worked as an interior designer for Ethan Allen, and worked with Home Instead Services, retiring in 2013. Again, he



traveled and spent his time with friends and family. He is



preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his brother, Keith (Cathy) Johnson; sister, Linda (Chuck) Wolf,



numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and



extended family. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community for their excellent care of Larry. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Bethel Christian Church, 327 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45403. Visitation begins at 5:00pm with services following at 6:00pm. Interment in David's



Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd.,



Dayton, OH 45459. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be left at www.routsong.com.

