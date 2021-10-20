journal-news logo
JOHNSON, Judah

JOHNSON, Judah Peter

Was born Jan 14, 1937, to Judah and Sedonia Johnson in New Orleans, LA. He departed October 11, 2021, at his home with his loving family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Pearl (Culpepper) Johnson; son

Daniel Johnson and daughter Lita Johnson; 2 grandsons

Darius and Denzal Johnson; 3 great-grandchildren; Goddaughter Janine Curry; special cousins Earnest James and Vernell Rives; a host of loving

family and friends. Funeral service 1PM, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave.

Visitation 12-1PM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com


