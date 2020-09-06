JOHNSON, Jill D. 57, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on November 23, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, to the union of Charles Anna Johnson and Jesse Johnson Sr. She graduated from Roth High School, Class of 1981, and received her Bachelors of Arts Degree in Communications from Wilberforce University in 1985. She retired as a Supervisor from the Montgomery County Adult Probation Department in 2016, after 27 years of service. She was most recently employed with The MonDay Community Correctional Institution. She was a member of Historic McKinley United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Anna (Tobi) Hooten and grandparents. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving siblings, Jesse Johnson Jr., David Johnson, Charles Johnson Sr. (Sheena) and Jackie Sheppard (Nate Sr.) and other relatives and friends. A walk thru visitation (masks required) will be held 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service for family only will follow. Rev. Peter E. Matthews, officiating. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

