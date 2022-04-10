JOHNSON, James "Jay"



James (Jay) Johnson of Miamisburg, Ohio, went to his heavenly home March 29, 2022, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was born May 11, 1927. Jay was a 1945 graduate of Bellbrook High School, and after serving in the Navy in WWII, married his high school sweetheart, Ada Carter. He



received his B.S. and M.A. from the University of Dayton. He worked with the West Carrollton School District his entire career serving as Teacher, Dean of Boys, Principal, and Administrative Assistant. Jay was inducted into the West Carrollton Education Hall of Fame in 2003. Jay taught Sunday School for over 50 years. He was an avid camper and wood carver. Preceded in death by his



parents and infant brother, he is survived by Ada, his wife of 74 years; brother Ray (Natalie) Johnson; two daughters, Becki and Teri; two sons, Scot (Pam) and Michael (Sheila); four granddaughters, Erin (Charles), Caitlin (Don), Hannah, and Stacie; two grandsons, Tyler (Tara), and Dillan; and four great-grandchildren, Asher, Sophie, Lincoln, and Wade. Jay was a member of Trinity Church of Miamisburg for many years. His body was donated to the Wright State School of Medicine. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Many thanks to the Angels working at Ohio Hospice of Dayton for their care. Contributions in Jay's memory can be made to



Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg, OH 45342, or to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

