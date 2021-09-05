journal-news logo
X

JOHNSON, Glyndell

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOHNSON, Glyndell "Glyn"

A gentle giant, Glyndell "Glyn" Johnson, age 76, of Bellbrook, passed away on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021. Glyn was born on June 30th,1945, to Golda (Moore) and Charlie Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton or the animal rescue of your choice. You are welcome to write a condolence, plant a tree, and share a story about Glyn at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Severino, Peter
2
ROBERTS, Thelma
3
RYAN, Jean
4
SCHULKE, Edward
5
DELABAR, James
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top