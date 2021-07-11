JOHNSON, Gladys "Hap"



Age 99, of Tipp City, OH, passed away July 3, 2021. A private service for the family is planned. Pastor Jeff Glawe of Zion



Lutheran Church will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., 3230 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements by Frings and Bayliff



Funeral Home, Tipp City.

