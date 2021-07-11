JOHNSON, Gladys "Hap"
Age 99, of Tipp City, OH, passed away July 3, 2021. A private service for the family is planned. Pastor Jeff Glawe of Zion
Lutheran Church will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., 3230 N. County Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements by Frings and Bayliff
Funeral Home, Tipp City.
Funeral Home Information
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH
45371
https://www.fringsandbayliff.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral