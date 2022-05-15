JOHNSON, Flora WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS JOHNSON, Flora B. Collins



Born November 4, 1929, in Vick, Arkansas, was called to her heavenly home May 12, 2022. Funeral services to be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, OH 45402. Viewing 9:00 AM; Services 10:00 AM, immediately followed by the Interment at Dayton National Cemetery.



