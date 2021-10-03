JOHNSON, Fannie Lou



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Centerville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Redemption Gospel Ministries, 665 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406 with Rev. Jerry Henderson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. MASK ARE REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



