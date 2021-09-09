Johnson, Eunice Durbin

DURBIN JOHNSON,



Eunice E.



93 went to her final reward early Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She wants you to know she takes back half of what she said about you but only half. She'll still be doing everybody once, suckers twice so when you join her at the side of



Jesus, you may be next. She wants you to ponder if East is East and West is West and nary the twain shall meet where is the twain? On the track silly.



Eunice was loved by many and shocked quite a few with her ornery sense of humor (let's not forget "Hey hey hey It's the 1st of May…") and her untiring love and generosity for all she encountered. A Northridge High School Graduate class of 1946 and life-long Dayton Area resident, she lifted the spirits of everyone she encountered as the executive secretary for pastoral care at the Good Samaritan Hospital. She continued to contribute after her retirement as a member of the Senior Sam's where she personally crocheted a hat for every newborn baby at the hospital for many years. She was a member of the Northridge Wesleyan Church, Lions Club, and Friends of Adams County. She has joined her husband Kenneth, two sons Larry and Garry Johnson, parents, Harry and Helen Durbin,



sisters Delight Durbin La Branche, and Shirley Mae Durbin in heaven. She is survived by her brother Harold, four grandchildren and nieces and nephews including her favorite niece Bonnie La Branche Harrison.



Final celebration of her life will take place 10AM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens, 7217 National Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. Please in lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 is appreciated. Luncheon to follow, call or text 321-231-5061 If you can't make it just remember: roses are red, violets are blue, the rain on the window reminds me of you…drip drip drip! Arrangement entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

