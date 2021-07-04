JOHNSON, Dorothy

JOHNSON (Hunter), Dorothy S.
Age 84, of New Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was a member of the New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her children: Cathy (Tom) Hundt, Tony (Kathy Jo) Johnson, Ronnie (Lisa) Johnson, Julie (Warren) Wotherspoon, Melissa (Kevin) Daniel, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister: Moe Randolph, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her
husband: Harold Johnson, stillborn son: Dennis Eugene
Johnson, mother: Edna (Golden) Hunter. The family will
receive friends on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 9:30 a.m.
until time of Funeral Services at 11:30 a.m. at the Kindred
Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Tom Clark officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial
contributions may be made to the New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene. To view the service for Dorothy and to leave an online condolence, please visit
