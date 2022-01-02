Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

JOHNSON, Dava

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON,

Dava Hearman

86, of Springfield, passed away December 22, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 20, 1935, in Lawrence County, Ohio, the son of John and Hazel

(Thacker) Johnson. Mr.

Johnson enjoyed gardening and listening to blue grass

music. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had

retired from Navistar following 37 years of service. Survivors include his loving wife: Peggy Sue (Boggs) Johnson, two sons: Joshua Johnson and Thomas (Susan) Johnson; two grandchildren: Travis and Kayla; two great-grandchildren: Dawson and Kenzley and one on the way; siblings: Aunita Morningstar, Bonnie (Orville) Lyons and Richard (Debbie) Johnson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by

sisters: Darlene Ferguson, Diane Pressnell and Nancy Pressnell; brothers: Dee Johnson, Dannie Johnson and Tommy Johnson; his first wife: Joanne Johnson and his parents. Graveside

funeral services, with Military Honors, will be held at 2:30PM Wednesday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Burial will

follow. Arrangements are being handled by the

JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN-FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
FUNK, Matthew
3
COTTON, Tyrone
4
CRAIG, Margaret
5
BRICKLES, Beverly
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top