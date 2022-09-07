journal-news logo
X

JOHNSON, Cathryn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Cathryn R.

Age 84, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral service 12-noon, Thursday, September 8, at Fellowship M. B. Church at the Omega Chapel, 1800 Harvard Blvd. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Interment Greencastle Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
SMITH, Gerald
3
SEXTON, James
4
BAILEY, Jettie
5
THOMAS, David
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top