Johnson, Bonnie Young

Young Johnson (Rader), Bonnie Louise



Bonnie Louise Young Johnson, age 78, of Springfield, Ohio completed her life's work on July 15, 2024 and was received into the loving arms of our Lord. Bonnie was born on April 21, 1946 to Helen and Lacey Rader in Xenia, Ohio, and shared the same birthday as her mother. She graduated from Shawnee High School and later married John Paul Young ("Buddy") in September 1967. They had three boys, Chris, Tim, and Mike, and for the remainder of her life, she dedicated her life to cheering on their successes, and being a support through the ups and downs of life. Bonnie lived and loved through her children, and she was happiest whenever there was time to get together, in person, or even by telephone. Bonnie was a loyal friend to many, and she always looked for ways to help others who were in need, regardless of her means. It was not uncommon for Bonnie to make holiday cakes, cookies, or fudge to give away to family and friends, just because it brought her joy to make others smile. Bonnie was happiest when she was at he children's or grandchildren's baseball, soccer, basketball, or swim team events, and she never missed a game. She cherished the many friendships that came about because of those sporting events, and exist today, despite the years and miles that separate us. Bonnie worked for many years in a variety of occupations, and thoroughly enjoyed the many friendships that came about from working with others. Perhaps on of her greatest joys was in serving as the Manager of the Shawnee Place Apartments, where she served in that role for over 18 years. Wherever Bonnie worked, she has the unique skill for making her co-workers feel like they were part of a family. Bonnie was also a loyal attendee of First Christian Church, in Springfield, for many years. Bonnie was preceded in death by husband, John "Buddy" Young, mother, Helen Rader, father, Lacey Rader, brother, Larry Rader, and sister-in-law, Beverly Rader. She is survived by her second husband, Keith Johnson, who served as a loving companion, and was by her side every day as her health declined. She is also survived by her sons, Chris (Michelle), Tim (Christie), and Mike (Jodie), step-daughter, Susan Adams, grandchildren, Ryan, Jared (Shawny), Desmond, Thalia, Taryn, Devin (Tyler), Caiden, Brenna, Zachary, Jacob (Aubrie), Lucas Young, and Emily Adams, great-grandchildren, Jillian, Jared Jr., and Grayson, sister, Virginia (Jack) Riley, brother, Bob (Nina) Rader, and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie will be missed tremendously by her family and friends, and the example that she set forth in how she lived, worked, and played is a testament to God's will. May she rest in peace and find the joy in reuniting with all of her family and friends who are there to meet her at the gates of Heaven. We love you, Mom, and will always keep you close to our hearts! Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 2, 2024 from 10:00-11:00am at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. A memorial service will begin at 11:00am, officiated by Dave Augustus. Bonnie will be laid to rest at St. Bernard Cemetery immediately following the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



