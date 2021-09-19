journal-news logo
JOHNSON, Bobbie

JOHNSON, Bobbie Grace

88, of New Lebanon, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home. She was born February 6, 1933.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Reverend James Johnson, Sr. in 2008; son, Jerry Johnson; and her mother, Mary Ward.

She is survived by her children, Judy Leiter, and James (Robin) Johnson, Jr.; granddaughter, Trisha (Dustin) Gephart; great-grandchildren, Xavier Everhart, Roman Gephart, Mirra Gephart; great-great-granddaughter, Delaney Everhart; sister, Sonja Kerstien, Gerry Robbins, and Lillie Fannon. Bobbie was a beloved and devoted mother, Mema, and Christian.

Services for Bobbie will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum in the mausoleum at 2:30 p.m., with visitors welcome to arrive at 2:00 p.m.

