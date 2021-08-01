JOHNSON, Betty Elaine



Age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Betty was born on May 4, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan, where she met and



married Raymond Johnson on October 25, 1947. Betty loved her family and was a devout Christian. She was full of life and was always well put



together. You would never catch Betty without her makeup on, even at breakfast. She was the perfect "Corporate Wife" but her real joy came from entertaining family and friends. Her home was always a flurry of activity around the Indianapolis 500 during their years



living in Indianapolis. Betty was on the Indiana State Board of Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation and State Board Secretary for three years. Betty enjoyed swimming, dancing, gardening, genealogy and cooking. She and Ray traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia. She especially enjoyed their Marco Island Snowbird years. Moving to Dayton in 1978, she joined Fairmont Presbyterian Church, was active in XYZ's,



several gourmet groups, and enjoyed The Dayton Country Club dance group. She was proud to be a member of the



Jonathan Dayton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Betty was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of over 73 years, Raymond; children, Glenn (Mary Harden-Johnson), Leslie (John) Jackson; granddaughter, Erin Jackson (fiancé Cody Roe); and extended family Carol Segi, Amanda Wray and Dr. Gary Edwards. Family will greet friends at the Funeral Service at 2:00 pm on



Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Reverend Dr. Brian Maguire



officiating. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care given by Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and the dedicated caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Daybreak, 605 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, OH, 45402; Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Fond



memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



www.routsong.com