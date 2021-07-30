JOHNSON, Bernard J.
Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 30, 2021, at Maranatha
Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with
Bishop Truman L. Martin
officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour
prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online
condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral