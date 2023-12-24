Johnson, Amos

age 85, of Dayton, known fondly as "Tony" went home to rest on December 15, 2023. Amos was born in Wedowee, AL on July 31, 1938. He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Anthony; daughter, Robbin Johnson-Banks (Alfonso) of Lake Elsinore, CA; grandson, Jovan Johnson of Irvine, CA; granddaughter, Aiyiesha Johnson; great-grandchildren, Gabriella and Jaiden of Atlanta, GA; and many other family and friends. He retired from Appleton Paper Corp in Dayton. His home church was Collegiate High Church of Christ. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 30, 2023 from 1-2pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45425. The memorial service will follow at 2pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd.

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

