JOHNSON, Allen

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JOHNSON, Allen Leroy

Age 86 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away while traveling in Ashwan, Egypt, on November 22, 2021. He was born in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Johnson and son, Donald Johnson. Survived by daughter:

Judith Johnson-Holliday from Dayton, OH; grandchildren: Paul Johnson, Tracy Johnson from Perryville, MO, Kelsey Erickson, Emily Holliday and Jessica Holliday from Dayton, OH; and many other family, friends and loved ones. Allen retired from WPAFB after 51 years, and was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Private family service will be held December 20, 2021. A Public Visitation/Celebration of Life will be December 21, 2021, at Living Waters Lutheran Church at 5:00pm. He will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. Donations can be made to Living Waters Lutheran Church, 667 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., 45459, Dayton, OH. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills, www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

