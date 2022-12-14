JOHNSON, Alberta

JOHNSON (Walker), Alberta Beatrice



Age 99, of Marshall, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born on October 4, 1923, to parents Rolland J. and Etta Blanche (Fewkes) Walker who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Carl Gustave Johnson; son, Carl Douglas Johnson; brothers Olen Walker and James Walker, and sisters Edna Mae Walker and Dorothy DeRoos. She is survived by children Gail Janice (Patrick) Klontz, and Lynne Karen (Don) Goocey; sister Nancy Warman and grandchildren Carly (Joey) Lingo, Chelsey Johnson, Brenton (Samantha) Goocey, Nicholas Goocey and Ethan Klontz, great-grandchildren Jocianna Lingo, Chloe Lingo, Andrew Goocey, and Beverly Goocey.



Alberta was a graduate of Sacramento High School in Sacramento, California, and studied at Sacramento Junior College and University of California at Berkeley. She worked as a Records Administrator at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and retired from there. Hobbies and interests included: sewing, baking, and puzzles of all varieties. She is best known for her kindness and generosity to others; anyone needing shelter, or a home was always welcome.



The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45432. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at Noon. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, 27 South Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45440.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to: Dorland Memorial Presbyterian Church, P.O Box 307, Hot Springs, NC 28743 or Corinth Presbyterian Church, 4281 Corinth Blvd., Dayton, OH 45410 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Johnson family.

