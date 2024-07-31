Johns, William L.



William L. Johns, 88, of Wayne Township, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Hamilton on June 6, 1936 to parents, Melvin and Helen (McDowell) Johns. Bill had worked for Armco Steel Corporation as a hot strip heater, retiring in 1994 after 39 years of service. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Judith A. (Theobald) Johns; sons, Douglas (Traci) Johns, Michael (Karen) Johns, Scott (Pamela) Johns & Steven Johns; sister, Donna Weisenberger; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Johns, Nick Truster, Ben Truster & Matt Slamka; and great grandchildren, Leah Truster & Claire Truster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Lawrence & Betty Weisenberger; and brothers, Theodore Johns, Gerald Johns & Glenn Johns. Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2024 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



