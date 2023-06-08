X

Johns, Demetrius

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Johns, Demetrius Joshua Lee

Demetrius Joshua Lee Johns, age 33, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, June 9, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. (Mask Optional). Interment West Memory Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Shields, Robert
2
Saurber, Richard
3
Hartley, Jean
4
Humphrey, James
5
Kozma, Ronald
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top