JEWELL, Sharon

JEWELL (Fowler), Sharon Lynn



Found peace on January 15, 2022. Over a decade ago, Sharon beat breast cancer but has now passed away from the residual effects of the treatment. Born January 20, 1947, to William "Bill" and Helen Fowler (both dec.), Sharon was the eldest of their 4 children (Billy (dec.) Carol, and Kenny) and lived her entire life in Kettering, OH. Survived by David, her husband of over half a century, their 2 children: Michael (Lindsay) and



Renee (Joel), 6 grandchildren: Tawny, Nicholas, Madison, Payton, Aubrianne, and Jaxton, and her dog-shaped shadow: Ellie Button. When it was Sharon's time, her late Bichon Cuppy was undoubtedly the 1st one to greet her. Sharon's service will be held indoors at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH, on Thurs., January 27 at 1PM. The Gardens are also where she will be laid to rest for anyone who wishes to visit at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in



Sharon's name.


