JEWELL, Ruth Maxine



Ruth Maxine Jewell, 88, of Springfield, passed away October 4, 2021, in Oakwood Village. She was born November 5, 1932, in New Moorefield, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Ruth (Cultice) Weeks. Mrs. Jewell was a member of Lagonda United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing BINGO and spending time with her family. She had been



employed at Week's Coffee Cup, Weeks Family Inn, Jim's to Go and Collier's Family Restaurant. Survivors include two



children: Jim (Kathie) Jewell and Pam (Brian) Cooper; five grandchildren: Corey (Crystal) Jewell, Megan Roach, Jay



(Ashley) Roach, Erika (Dustin Geisel) Jewell and Brandon Cooper; stepgranddaughter, Elizabeth Barrett, four



great-grandchildren: Gage and Gavin Jewell and Rowan and Logan Geisel; one sister, Barbara (Ted) DeHaven; one brother, Roger (Margaret) Weeks and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred C. Jewell,



February 17, 2011, siblings: Wendell, Ralph, Leon Weeks, Iva Lou Blauvelt, Sena Faye May and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Thursday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



