Jeter, Jean Y,



Jean Y. Jeter, age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023. Visitation 10 am -11: 30 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10:30 am- 11:30 am. Graveside service 12 pm at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd. Moraine, Ohio.