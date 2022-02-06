JETER, Annie J.



Age 77, of Huber Heights, stepped into the arms of the Lord at sunrise, Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Kettering Health Dayton. Annie's career included working for Bell Telephone.



Annie was most proud of her time serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. Annie had a generous heart and soul and will be sorely missed. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Essie and William Streeter of North Carolina, and by her beloved husband of 52 years, James F. Over the years Annie enjoyed sunny drives, fishing, plane watching at WPAFB, puzzles, talking with friends and family, back yard grilling, observing wildlife, and watching medical dramas. Annie is survived by her daughter, Lisa Jeter of Huber Hts., sister Dora Robinson of Maryland, brother Kelly Streeter of North Carolina; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Funeral services will be held in North Carolina. Commitment and internment Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Goldsboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood products if able. Additionally, consider memorial contributions to the American Lung Association, or the American Cancer Society in Annie's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

