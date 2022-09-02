journal-news logo
JENT, Christopher

JENT, Christopher D.

Age 46, of St. Paris, OH, passed away on August 31, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, OH.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 5, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be sent to


www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com


Funeral Home Information

Atkins-Shively Funeral Home

216 South Springfield Street

Saint Paris, OH

43072

