Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JENSEN, James C.

James C Jensen, 79, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in

Middletown, on January 3, 1942, to parents, Dorin and

Hazel (James) Jensen, who

preceded him in death. Jim worked as an automotive heating and air conditioning repairman for McConnell's Radiator, retiring after 40 years. Mr. Jensen is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty L. (Adkins) Jensen; three sons, Jimmy (Joy) Jensen, Steve Jensen & David (Jen) Jensen; brothers, Bill (Brenda)

Jensen & Tom (Patsy) Jensen; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery and

Arboretum (Section 26), 1401 S. Woodside Blvd., Middletown, with Reverend James Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at


