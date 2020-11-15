X

JENNINGS, Lorraine

JENNINGS, Lorraine

Age 60, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday,

November 17, 2020, at Thomas

Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

