JENKS, Marianna



"Mickey"



Marianna ("Mickey") Jenks, age 87, passed away Saturday January 15, 2022. Born at the St. Joseph's Home in Cincinnati in 1934, Mickey was adopted by Matt and Rosemary (Dafler) Reumping in 1935. She was especially close to her beloved grandmother, Rose Ryan, and her uncle, Bill Dafler. She adored them. After Matt passed away in 1937, Rosemary went to work at NCR during the war. She married Clarence Fischer in 1947, and together they raised Mickey along with Clarence's children Tom and Rogene. Mickey graduated high school from St. Joseph's Commercial in 1951 and worked several fun and interesting jobs over the years, including working with Jim Paxson at his insurance company, operating a consignment shop, and marketing at 10 Wilmington Place. But above all, Mickey was an exemplary mother and homemaker. In 1961, she married Thomas "Ted" Jenks, with whom she recently celebrated a 60th wedding anniversary. They enjoyed a great and dedicated love, and had many fun and exciting adventures, not the least of which was raising six children. Mickey is survived by a large and adoring family including husband Ted; children Bill Plunket and his partner Brenda Sipes, David and wife Lora, Christine Kinderdine and her husband Jim, Daniel and his wife Ann, and Douglas and his wife Erin. Their sister Pam passed away in 1996. Mickey is also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild Anna, Daniel, Kellan, Rachel, Jake, Jimmy, Jeffrey, Samuel, Henry, Olivia, and Samantha. Mickey always wanted to be a part of a large and loving family. And she created that. She was charming, fun, fierce, and supportive, and above all the center of the family. Everyone loved to be with Mickey. Please join the family at Tobias Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20 from 4 to 7. Funeral mass at St. Albert the Great on Friday, January 21 at 10. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Jenks Family.

