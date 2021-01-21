JENKS, Arlene Sylvia



Age 85, went to dance with Jesus on January 16, 2021. She was best known for wearing biblical t-shirts and encouraging everyone to put the love of Jesus in their hearts.



She worked as a professional machinist at America Made Products Co. and for many years at NCR, National Cash Register. Her church and family were her life and she loved to



travel.



Arlene was born in Dayton, OH, on February 20, 1935, to Arthur Raymond Hellmund and Goldie Phillips. She married Curtis Kegley in 1955, who was deceased within a year of marriage. On April 24, 1965, Arlene wed Harold James Jenks, Sr.



In addition to her husbands, Arlene is preceded in death by her son, David Jenks, 3 daughters: Diana Cumings, Kimberly Wilkins, Tina Padgett, and her sibling, Arthur "Duke"



Hellmund.



Arlene leaves behind her daughter, Anita Kegley, son, "Jamie" Jenks, grandchildren; Michelle Richard, Michael Walz, Anthony Matthew Kegley, Kasey Wilkins, David Padgett, and Zane Jenks, and great-grandchildren; Donovan Richard,



Sydney Richard, Taylor Padgett, Aspen Maria Kegley.



The family will be receiving family and friends at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Miamisburg Assembly of God Church, 501 N. Ninth Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342 with



Pastor Dustin Renz officiating. Graveside committal service will be Monday, January 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

