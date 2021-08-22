journal-news logo
X

JENKINS, Ralph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JENKINS, Ralph Emerson

Age 83, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,

August 14, 2021. Funeral

service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 23, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah, One Diamond Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45403, with Rev. K. Edwin Bryant officiating. Walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton

National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NISBET, Dick
2
SESKEVICS, Florence
3
BROIDA, Michael
4
BRUN, Janet
5
BRAME, Dorothy
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top