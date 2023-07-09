Jenkins, Patricia "Pat"



Jenkins, Patricia A. "Pat" age 60 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2023.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband John Jenkins, mother Eleanor Clark, and father Charles Clark. She is survived by her beloved cat, Tiffy, and many who loved her, including her extended church family. Her smile and unique laugh will be deeply missed by all.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Hopeland Church, 6025 Miller Lane, Dayton, OH 45414. Casual attire is welcomed in celebration of Pat's down-to-earth personality. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to carry on Pat's love of cats to Our Farm Sanctuary



https://www.ourfarmsanctuary.org Online memories and condolences may be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com