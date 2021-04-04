JENKINS, Patricia

JENKINS (Hancock), Patricia "Patti"



Patricia "Patti" Hancock Jenkins, 79, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Stella Hancock. Patti lived and loved her catholic faith. She is survived by her devoted



husband, Howard Jenkins; loving son, Jon Jenkins; and family members, Michele Velez, Angelo Richardson, and Brandy



Fillers. In celebration of Patti's life, a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 6 South Third St., Miamisburg. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to F.O.A. (foafamilies.org). Condolences may be expressed to the family at



