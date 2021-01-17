JENKINS, Julie Ann
Age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She was born on July 23, 1961, in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of John &
Roseanne (Miller) Reck. She
attended the New City Church in Dayton.
She is survived by her father, John; sons, Kyle Clinton and Eli Jenkins; grandchildren, Kyla and Kalvin; great-granddaughter, Mia; her sister, Jody Kopf and her niece, Annalyza Snider.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Roseanne and her sister, Johnna Reck.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE
FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral
service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
JENKINS, Julie
JENKINS, Julie Ann