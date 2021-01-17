X

JENKINS, Julie Ann

Age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She was born on July 23, 1961, in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of John &

Roseanne (Miller) Reck. She

attended the New City Church in Dayton.

She is survived by her father, John; sons, Kyle Clinton and Eli Jenkins; grandchildren, Kyla and Kalvin; great-granddaughter, Mia; her sister, Jody Kopf and her niece, Annalyza Snider.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Roseanne and her sister, Johnna Reck.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE

FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral

service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

