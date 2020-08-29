JENKINS, Frederick A. 77, of Springfield, passed away August 25, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Richmond, IN, on January 4, 1943, the son of Joseph and Dorcas Jenkins. Fred proudly served in the US Navy. He retired from International with over 30 years of service. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Mike and Kenneth. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Karen Jenkins; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Billy Clos; grandchildren, MacKenzie Jenkins and Nicholas Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



