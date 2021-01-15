JENKINS, Dorothy Jean



Dorothy Jean Jenkins age 90 of South Vienna, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.



Dorothy was born the daughter of William & Ora



(Montgomery) Jenkins in Magoffin County, Kentucky, on April 19, 1930. She is preceded in death by her loving



husband Ova Jenkins of 70 years; parents; brothers Charles Jenkins, Ervin Jenkins, Edward Jenkins, Herbert Jenkins; sisters Bernice Lyons, & Alma Arnett. Dorothy is survived by her son Gary (Marsha) Jenkins of Springfield; daughter Lisa (Dale)



Baker of South Vienna; grandchildren Eric (Tiffanie) Jenkins of Hartford, Tennessee, Tara Combs of Springfield, Erin Baker of Springfield & Ryan Baker of South Vienna; great-grandchildren Katya Yurecko, Raven Jenkins, Griffin Combs, Aizek



Jenkins, Izabel Jenkins, Gracie Combs, Garrett & Ellie Sanders; great-great-grandson Felix; siblings Shirley Russell, Kolean Fugate, & Hubert Jenkins all of Kentucky. Dorothy was a



loving wife, mother, grandmother, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. For fifty years Dorothy proudly worked in the Shoemaker Shopping Center where she made many friends over the years. Dorothy was an outgoing woman and enjoyed doing anything she could for her family. Friends may call on Sunday, January 17, 2021, from 3 PM to 5 PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio 45505 where a funeral service will be held on Monday, January 18th at 10 AM with Phil Grear



Officiating. Interment to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



